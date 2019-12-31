Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Increases By 5.2%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 3.30% of Eltek at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Eltek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Eltek from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

NASDAQ ELTK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. Eltek has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of -4.92.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

