Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,132.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.93. The stock had a trading volume of 52,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,559. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

