Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Short Interest Up 5.1% in December

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $83.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,673. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medpace has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $86.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $216.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $561,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,172.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,016. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth $130,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

