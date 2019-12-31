RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RANJY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS:RANJY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $30.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

