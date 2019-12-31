Clarkston Ventures, Llc Acquires 28,344 Shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc purchased 28,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $111,108.48. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clarkston Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Clarkston Ventures, Llc acquired 321,782 shares of Conifer stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,448,019.00.

Conifer stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.44. Conifer Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Conifer had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Research analysts expect that Conifer Holdings Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

CNFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

