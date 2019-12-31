Prometeus Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003670 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $315,659.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00191628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01328700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00121539 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,000 tokens. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.