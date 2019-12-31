Velas Price Tops $0.0210 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Velas has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $27.54 million and $1.41 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,039,669,609 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,587,019 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.