Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Akroma has traded down 49.7% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $2,795.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.02 or 0.01807036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00062825 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AKAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.