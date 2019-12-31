BOOM One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,757.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, BOOM has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a market cap of $743,432.00 and approximately $33,757.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00191628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01328700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00121539 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM's total supply is 972,982,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,920,083 tokens. BOOM's official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

BOOM's official website is www.boomtoken.io

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

