Essentia (ESS) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 33.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $282,131.00 and approximately $37,314.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.94 or 0.06012406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036422 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001915 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001267 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinBene, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ESSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.