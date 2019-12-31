Beacon Price Tops $0.0872 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00001204 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a market cap of $96,399.00 and $1,053.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00641584 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,243,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,614 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

