DIMCOIN Market Capitalization Achieves $75,047.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $75,047.00 and $281.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DIMCOIN has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Coinbe.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00191628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01328700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00121539 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation . The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Cryptopia and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

