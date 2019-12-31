HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HDELY shares. Deutsche Bank raised HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Societe Generale raised HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of HDELY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. 46,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,380. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.08.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

