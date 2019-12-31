Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 297,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,571. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.89. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.29 and a 52 week high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.