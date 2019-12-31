Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report $3.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $3.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $15.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.54 to $15.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.25 to $20.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group lowered shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.79.

LRCX stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.56. 292,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $299.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $1,102,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,550 shares of company stock worth $21,751,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.0% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 20.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Lam Research by 18.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.