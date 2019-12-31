Revain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $824,818.00 (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. Revain has a total market cap of $20.28 million and $824,818.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revain has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Revain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00191628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.01328700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00121539 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official website is revain.org

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Kuna, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Kucoin, OKEx, Cryptopia, BitFlip, C-CEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

