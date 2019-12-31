CrypticCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. During the last week, CrypticCoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $407,718.00 and approximately $6,582.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00386850 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00074290 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00111938 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000451 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

