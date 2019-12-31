Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

LEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $369,612.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,155 shares of company stock worth $4,701,393 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,493,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,308,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 94.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 68.7% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,031. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.