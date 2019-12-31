Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Up 7.3% in December

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NGS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,326. The firm has a market cap of $165.82 million, a PE ratio of 153.88 and a beta of 1.30. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

