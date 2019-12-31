Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Short Interest Up 8.0% in December

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Community Bankers Trust by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Community Bankers Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Community Bankers Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Community Bankers Trust by 30.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Community Bankers Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESXB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.83. 778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,625. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. Community Bankers Trust has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $9.21.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

