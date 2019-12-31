Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Up 7.4% in December

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 139,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 103,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 181,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVCY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 1,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

