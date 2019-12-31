The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Short Interest Up 7.9% in December

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 954,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 285,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,395. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $600.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.12 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 389,284 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

