Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Up 8.0% in December

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $158,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,990 shares of company stock worth $1,115,536 in the last ninety days. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the second quarter worth about $14,995,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 205,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 191,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,235,000 after purchasing an additional 105,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 572,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,092 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,465. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.03, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.57. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $66.67.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 406.35%.

Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

