Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Short Interest Up 7.5% in December

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 355,400 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 330,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blue Bird by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,310,000 after acquiring an additional 34,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blue Bird by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 722,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Blue Bird by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Blue Bird by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,449. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $609.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. The company had revenue of $343.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLBD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

