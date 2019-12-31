Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 715,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 664,200 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 237,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

EVOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,431. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Evoke Pharma will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.