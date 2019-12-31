ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Up 7.5% in December

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 392,200 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 364,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ICFI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.72. 1,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,558. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. ICF International has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $93.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $373.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.13 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ICF International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $273,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,498 shares in the company, valued at $18,894,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 21.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 888,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,680,000 after purchasing an additional 156,967 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 84.0% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $876,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.8% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,787 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

