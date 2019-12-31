Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 997,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFBK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Northfield Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.93. 2,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. Northfield Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 23.19%. Analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,557.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $26,155.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock worth $280,555. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,224,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,719,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,608,000 after purchasing an additional 36,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

