PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $116.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PRA Health has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company ended the third quarter on a mixed note. Strong performance by the Clinical Research segment is a positive. PRA Health continues to gain from large pharmaceutical companies, which has contributed substantially to the top line in recent times. Management is optimistic about the integration of Symphony Health. With this buyout, PRA Health expects to enhance ability in the field of data and analytics. The company is also well poised on CRO market prospects. Strong performance by the Clinical Research segment remains a tailwind. A solid EPS view for 2019 instils optimism in the stock. Meanwhile, direct costs shot up in the quarter under review. A slashed revenue guidance for 2019 raises concern. The stock is overvalued at the moment.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.81. 5,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $115.50.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.64 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

