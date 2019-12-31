Cloudbric Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,461.00 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $521,229.00 and $2,461.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cloudbric token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,898,649 tokens. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

