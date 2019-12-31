Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Tops $0.0836 on Major Exchanges

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $65.62 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00001152 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Cobinhood and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00191852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.01345653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00121875 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin launched on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,964,644 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Liqui, AirSwap, Bancor Network, Upbit, Cobinhood, COSS, Kyber Network, IDEX, Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex, Tidex, OKEx, Livecoin, Coinrail and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

