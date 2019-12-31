Decimated Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (DIO)

Decimated (CURRENCY:DIO) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Decimated has a market capitalization of $43,640.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Decimated was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decimated token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and ABCC. In the last week, Decimated has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.04 or 0.06022819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029745 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036401 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Decimated Token Profile

Decimated is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Decimated’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,224,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Decimated is /r/decimated_game . Decimated’s official Twitter account is @decimated_game . The official website for Decimated is www.decimated.net . The official message board for Decimated is www.decimated.net/category/updates

Decimated Token Trading

Decimated can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decimated directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decimated should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decimated using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

