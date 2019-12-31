Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price target on shares of Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.25. 5,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $57.81 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $109,280.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,508.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 25,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,005.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,025,840.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,809 shares of company stock worth $5,308,191 over the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,764,000 after buying an additional 344,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,352,000 after buying an additional 186,781 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 0.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,252,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,855,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Omnicell by 79.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 779,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,072,000 after buying an additional 346,029 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

