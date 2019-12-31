Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

NE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds lowered Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Pareto Securities lowered Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Noble from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Noble stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $301.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.49. Noble has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $275.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.72 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 60.35%. Noble’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noble will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble by 170.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,405 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Noble by 8.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 493,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 38,996 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Noble by 13.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 699,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Noble by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

