Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 460,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.89. 6,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.27. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $79.93 and a 1-year high of $108.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

