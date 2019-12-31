Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.08.

RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Radian Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. 28,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $380.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.96 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Radian Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 24,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Radian Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Radian Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

