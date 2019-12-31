Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, September 6th.

NYSE:HBM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.17. 21,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 3.01. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $291.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 63.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 37,994,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,250 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 173,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 146,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,468,000 after acquiring an additional 137,274 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

