Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.41.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,810. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $344.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.84 and a 200-day moving average of $253.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Biogen by 10.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 4.5% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

