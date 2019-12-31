ZENZO (ZNZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $43.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $166,306.00 and $43.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00191852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.01345653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00121875 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 23,074,744 coins and its circulating supply is 11,159,990 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io . ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem . ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

