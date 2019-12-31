Rapidz (RPZX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76,100.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $76,100.00 and approximately $4,779.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00191852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.01345653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00121875 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,164,384 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

