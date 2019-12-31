FREE Coin (FREE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,155.00

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FREE Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store. FREE Coin has a market cap of $585,574.00 and $6,155.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00191852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.01345653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00121875 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FREE Coin

FREE Coin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology . FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

