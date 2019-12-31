Mobius (MOBI) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. Mobius has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $127.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mobius token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, GOPAX, Kucoin and BitMart. In the last seven days, Mobius has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00191852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.01345653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00121875 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mobius’ launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mobius is medium.com/mobius-network . The official website for Mobius is mobius.network . Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mobius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC, Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kucoin, BitMart and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mobius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mobius using one of the exchanges listed above.

