Ubiq Market Cap Achieves $2.42 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $1,620.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

