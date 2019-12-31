Evedo (EVED) Price Up 57.2% Over Last Week

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 78.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Evedo has traded up 57.2% against the dollar. One Evedo token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. Evedo has a market cap of $66,210.00 and approximately $56,730.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.04 or 0.06022819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029745 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036401 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Evedo Profile

EVED is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,874,771 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.