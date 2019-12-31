Enigma Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Enigma has a market cap of $27.84 million and $1.71 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00005127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ABCC, Liqui and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00583234 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001050 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Tidex, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Huobi, Binance, GOPAX, Liqui, AirSwap, Bittrex, ABCC, OKEx and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

