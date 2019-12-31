Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $491,368.00 and $6.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00624517 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004122 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002080 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001403 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

