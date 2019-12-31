Innophos (IPHS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Innophos (NASDAQ: IPHS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/24/2019 – Innophos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/18/2019 – Innophos was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/13/2019 – Innophos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2019 – Innophos was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2019 – Innophos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/4/2019 – Innophos was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/28/2019 – Innophos was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/26/2019 – Innophos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/19/2019 – Innophos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/9/2019 – Innophos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Innophos stock remained flat at $$31.94 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,526. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $628.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Innophos had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $402,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $576,761.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Innophos by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Innophos by 471.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innophos by 470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Innophos by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Innophos by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

