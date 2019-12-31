1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after acquiring an additional 277,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 287,913 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 314,485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,802,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 183,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.
1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $187.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on FLWS. ValuEngine upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
