Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Short Interest Update

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 313,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

SAIC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $60.88 and a twelve month high of $92.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.