Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 951,300 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 875,500 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

In other Dyadic International news, Director Barry Buckland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $91,200.00. Also, VP Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $58,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $214,600 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth $9,534,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth $1,565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth $4,443,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DYAI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dawson James initiated coverage on Dyadic International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. 1,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,217. Dyadic International has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.74.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 469.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dyadic International will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

