Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Update

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 958,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 882,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.05. 8,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,400. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $136.50 and a 52-week high of $169.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.97.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $218,182.16. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,606,434. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 81.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 74,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.